J.R. Martinez

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center, OSF HealthCare Foundation and RiverBend Growth Association present...

An Evening with J.R. Martinez

U.S. Army Veteran J.R. Martinez is a burn survivor, actor, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author and Dancing with the Stars season 13 winner. J.R. has traveled the world speaking with soldiers, as well as serving as a keynote speaker for corporate events, non-profits, universities and Fortune 500 companies. J.R. devotes himself to spreading his message of resilience and optimism.

To register, visit OSFhealthcarefoundation.org/jrmartinez

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2020

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Lewis and Clark Community College

Hatheway Cultural Center, Olin Theatre

5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035

Main Event Tickets: $50

Proceeds will benefit OSF Moeller Cancer Center at OSF Saint Anthony's.

Sponsorship opportunities and additional benefits available.

For more information, contact Lee McRaven at 618-463-5168 or lee.a.mcraven@osfhealthcare.org