An Evening with J.R. Martinez
Lewis and Clark Community College Hatheway Hall 5800 Godfrey Road , Godfrey, Illinois 62035
wmespeakers.com
J.R. Martinez
OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center, OSF HealthCare Foundation and RiverBend Growth Association present...
An Evening with J.R. Martinez
U.S. Army Veteran J.R. Martinez is a burn survivor, actor, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author and Dancing with the Stars season 13 winner. J.R. has traveled the world speaking with soldiers, as well as serving as a keynote speaker for corporate events, non-profits, universities and Fortune 500 companies. J.R. devotes himself to spreading his message of resilience and optimism.
To register, visit OSFhealthcarefoundation.org/jrmartinez
Date: Thursday, October 8, 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Lewis and Clark Community College
Hatheway Cultural Center, Olin Theatre
5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035
Main Event Tickets: $50
Proceeds will benefit OSF Moeller Cancer Center at OSF Saint Anthony's.
Sponsorship opportunities and additional benefits available.
For more information, contact Lee McRaven at 618-463-5168 or lee.a.mcraven@osfhealthcare.org