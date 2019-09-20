An Evening with Orleans

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Orleans – 70s Pop/Rock icons “still havin’ fun” 46+ years later! Orleans is best known as the Pop/Rock band that brought you the classic 70s hits “Still The One,” “Dance With Me” and “Love Takes Time.” Now in its 46th year, Orleans has produced a body of work spanning 16+ albums and 4 DVDs. The band continues to be in great demand for live performances, as they have been for over 4 decades. Co-founders Lance Hoppen and John Hall, along with long-standing members Lane Hoppen, Fly Amero and Charlie Morgan deliver Orleans’ music with power, class and integrity to appreciative audiences everywhere.

Info

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Concerts & Live Music, Musical, Theater & Dance
618-307-1750
