An Evening with Orleans

Orleans – 70s Pop/Rock icons “still havin’ fun” 46+ years later! Orleans is best known as the Pop/Rock band that brought you the classic 70s hits “Still The One,” “Dance With Me” and “Love Takes Time.” Now in its 46th year, Orleans has produced a body of work spanning 16+ albums and 4 DVDs. The band continues to be in great demand for live performances, as they have been for over 4 decades. Co-founders Lance Hoppen and John Hall, along with long-standing members Lane Hoppen, Fly Amero and Charlie Morgan deliver Orleans’ music with power, class and integrity to appreciative audiences everywhere.