An Evening with Roger McGuinn

to Google Calendar - An Evening with Roger McGuinn - 2019-06-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Roger McGuinn - 2019-06-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Roger McGuinn - 2019-06-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Roger McGuinn - 2019-06-06 20:00:00

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

The legendary Grammy Award-winning co-founder of Folk-Rock band The Byrds, returns to the Wildey for an intimate evening of song and storytelling. Roger McGuinn is firmly established as an indisputable industry icon. From his signature 12-string Rickenbacker sound, to his instantly recognizable vocals on hits like "Turn, Turn, Turn", "Eight Miles High" and "Mr. Tambourine Man",Roger McGuinn didn't just make music; he made history. Today, Roger McGuinn offers shows that are as mesmerizing and magical as ever. He delivers the gift of an evening of a intimate, spellbinding journey of story and song. termites control Moreno Valley CA

Please call or visit our website for more information.

Info

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Musical, Theater & Dance
6183072053
to Google Calendar - An Evening with Roger McGuinn - 2019-06-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Roger McGuinn - 2019-06-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Roger McGuinn - 2019-06-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Roger McGuinn - 2019-06-06 20:00:00