An Evening with Roger McGuinn

The legendary Grammy Award-winning co-founder of Folk-Rock band The Byrds, returns to the Wildey for an intimate evening of song and storytelling. Roger McGuinn is firmly established as an indisputable industry icon. From his signature 12-string Rickenbacker sound, to his instantly recognizable vocals on hits like "Turn, Turn, Turn", "Eight Miles High" and "Mr. Tambourine Man",Roger McGuinn didn't just make music; he made history. Today, Roger McGuinn offers shows that are as mesmerizing and magical as ever. He delivers the gift of an evening of a intimate, spellbinding journey of story and song.

