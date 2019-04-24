Evergreen Place Supportive Living in Alton to host Meet & Greet with Representative Monica Bristow and Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe

Wednesday, April 24th

ALTON, IL – Evergreen Place Supportive Living at 100 Glenhaven Drive, invite members of the community to attend a Meet and Greet with Illinois Representative Monica Bristow and Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, Wednesday, April 24, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Guests are encouraged to participate in a discussion about the newly-introduced supportive living legislation for the state of Illinois, SB 1785 and HB 2637. Legislators will be available to answer questions. Refreshments and tours of the community will also be available.

The Supportive Living Program (SLP) (Medicaid-supported assisted living) consists of 12,800 apartments in 73 counties throughout Illinois. Evergreen Place Supportive Living in Alton consists of 92 apartments to serve adults 65 and older. The long-term sustainability of the SLP is at risk due to the current low rates of Medicaid reimbursement. The SLP fully supports SB 1785 and HB 2637 which increases funding for the SLP, saving the State $220 million annually.

“Supportive Living communities have faced significant increases in costs for providing services but have not had sufficient funding increases to cover those increased costs since 2011,” said Benjamin Hart, CEO of Heritage Operations Group, LLC. “The current level of Medicaid funding is not sustainable to support Madison County’s Supportive Living communities. It’s a smart fiscal move for the State to adequately fund Supportive Living communities.”

Supportive Living communities face increasing cost pressures associated with providing high-quality services and the recently enacted minimum wage hike has exacerbated the situation. Adequate funding will allow Supportive Living communities, such as Evergreen Place Alton, to keep seniors and people with disabilities in the lowest-acuity settings while also saving the State money every year.

Evergreen Place is a Supportive Living community providing residential and healthcare services to adults 65 and older. The day-to-day operations of Evergreen Place is managed by Heritage Operations Group, LLC. Heritage Operations Group, LLC, is a division of Heritage Enterprises, Inc., which was founded in 1962 and is involved in a variety of residential and health care services for seniors. The company opened the first nursing home in Bloomington, Illinois, where Heritage is head-quartered. Today, the company employs over 4,300 people and owns or manages over 50 facilities throughout Illinois. Heritage offers RESTORE therapy services,skilled nursing services, sheltered care, respite care, and institutional pharmacy services (Green Tree Pharmacy). Additionally, Heritage owns and manages supportive living, licensed assisted living and independent living facilities. For more information about Heritage, please visit www.HeritageOfCare.com.