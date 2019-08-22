Explore ceramics and pop culture pieces at The Schmidt Art

Starting in August, three solo exhibitions at the William and Florence Schmidt Art Center will offer art lovers varying views of American culture through ceramics, a large-scale installation, and drawings and prints.

Artists Nanette Boileau, Todd May and Daniel Stumeier’s exhibits will be displayed from Aug. 22 through Oct. 10 at The Schmidt. An opening reception will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22 and artist talks at 6 p.m. at the art center on the Southwestern Illinois College Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

The exhibits offer viewers a chance to reflect on the timeless exploration of wheel-thrown ceramic forms using natural gas reduction; investigate a large-scale installation about varied and non-conformist paths of Americans fighting for their dreams; and view drawings and prints that examine Midwest American popular culture in light of current attitudes toward race and class.

“These exhibits give us a chance to discuss current events within our society and culture,” said Schmidt Curator Nicole Dutton. “As well as, reflect on the past and hopes for the future.”

For more information about these exhibitions, The Schmidt, the art center’s calendar of events and arts education programs, visit swic.edu/theschmidt or call 618-222-5ART (5278).