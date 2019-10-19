Fall into a Cure Craft & Vendor Fair

Roxana High School 401 Chaffer Ave., Roxana, Illinois

Join us on Saturday, October 19th from 9:00am-4:00pm and Sunday, October 20th from 11:00am-4:00 pm for a craft and vendor fair at Roxana High School in Roxana, IL. Over 25 local crafters, all of your favorite vendors and food trucks including Tmo’s Tacos, Biggins Fixins, and Cake POP a GO-GO. Craft and vendor spots still available. Contact Ginny Sadich at 618-210-4100 or pbpribbons@yahoo.com to reserve your spot. See flyer for more details or check the event on Facebook. Event is open to the public, $2 admission anyone over 12 years old.

Roxana High School 401 Chaffer Ave., Roxana, Illinois
Charity & Fundraisers, crafts, Festivals & Fairs
618-210-4100
