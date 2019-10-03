The Women's Fellowship of Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 West Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey will host their annual Fall Festival on Thursday, October 3 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The bazaar will feature homemade goods, used books, accessories and basket raffle. Homemade breads, pastries, candy, jams, jellies and pickles also will be for sale.

A salad luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. util 1 p.m.

Luncheon tickets are $10 and may be purchased in advance or at the door.

Carry-outs are available.

For information, contact the church office at 618-466-6077.