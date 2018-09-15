Fall Tailgate Sale
Tri City Assembly of God 3400 Maryville Road , Granite City, Illinois 62040
The Seasoned Saints of Tri City Assembly of God will host their Annual Fall Tailgate Sale on Saturday, September 15 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Vendors may register at the church office for a space before Friday, September 14. Office hours are 9 am to 4 pm. Spaces are $15. Call 618-931-4500 for additional information or to request a vendor packet.
