Family Chili Supper
Godfrey 1st UMC 1100 Airport Rd, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Wednesday, November 6 from 4 until 7 p.m.
Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road in Godfrey
Menu: Chili (Regular, white and deer), chili dogs; Soups (chicken noodle and stuffed pepper); crackers, drinks and dessert
Adults: $10; Kids 6 to 12: $5 and 5 and under: Free
Take outs are available!
Sponsored by United Methodist Men
