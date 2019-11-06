Family Chili Supper

Wednesday, November 6 from 4 until 7 p.m.

Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road in Godfrey

Menu: Chili (Regular, white and deer), chili dogs; Soups (chicken noodle and stuffed pepper); crackers, drinks and dessert

Adults: $10; Kids 6 to 12: $5 and 5 and under: Free

Take outs are available!

Sponsored by United Methodist Men