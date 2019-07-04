Family Fun Fest at Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane in Godfrey

5 until 10 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department event will kick off with a patriotic bike-decorating contest for children ages 5-11. Children should dress up their bikes and bring their patriotism out to be judged following a short bike parade around the park.

Entry forms are available at the parks office, 6810 Godfrey Road or online.

Participants must be preregistered by Friday, June 30, to participate in the contest.

Admission is free and activities will continue throughout the night until the fireworks display.

Details, call 618-466-1483