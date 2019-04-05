× Expand FCC of Wood River FCCWR Trivia Night

Trivia Night is April 5th!

Doors Open at 6 PM. Game will start at 7 PM.

Cost is $15 per person or $120 per table. Fees will be collected night of the event

Eight people per table max.

﻿You are welcome to bring food or drink (no alcohol).

Coffee, Tea, and Lemonade will be provided.﻿

Childcare provided for children ages Birth - 5th Grade

There will also be some silent auction items!

All proceeds benefit summer youth trips.