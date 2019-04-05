FCCWR Trivia Night

to Google Calendar - FCCWR Trivia Night - 2019-04-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FCCWR Trivia Night - 2019-04-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FCCWR Trivia Night - 2019-04-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - FCCWR Trivia Night - 2019-04-05 18:00:00

First Christian Church of Wood River 160 E. Lorena Ave., City of Wood River, Illinois 62095

Trivia Night is April 5th!

Doors Open at 6 PM. Game will start at 7 PM.

Cost is $15 per person or $120 per table. Fees will be collected night of the event

Eight people per table max.

﻿You are welcome to bring food or drink (no alcohol).

Coffee, Tea, and Lemonade will be provided.﻿

Childcare provided for children ages Birth - 5th Grade

There will also be some silent auction items!

All proceeds benefit summer youth trips.

Info

First Christian Church of Wood River 160 E. Lorena Ave., City of Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Trivia
618-254-3221
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - FCCWR Trivia Night - 2019-04-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FCCWR Trivia Night - 2019-04-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FCCWR Trivia Night - 2019-04-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - FCCWR Trivia Night - 2019-04-05 18:00:00