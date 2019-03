× Expand FCC of Wood River FCCWR Trivia Night

Trivia Night is April 5th!

Doors Open at 6 PM. Game will start at 7 PM.

Cost is $15 per person or $120 per table. Fees will be collected night of the event

Eight people per table max.

You are welcome to bring food or drink (no alcohol).

Coffee, Tea, and Lemonade will be provided.

Childcare provided for children ages Birth - 5th Grade

There will also be some silent auction items!

All proceeds benefit summer youth trips.