FCCWR Trivia Night
First Christian Church of Wood River 160 E. Lorena Ave., City of Wood River, Illinois 62095
Trivia Night is April 5th!
Doors Open at 6 PM. Game will start at 7 PM.
Cost is $15 per person or $120 per table. Fees will be collected night of the event
Eight people per table max.
You are welcome to bring food or drink (no alcohol).
Coffee, Tea, and Lemonade will be provided.
Childcare provided for children ages Birth - 5th Grade
There will also be some silent auction items!
All proceeds benefit summer youth trips.
