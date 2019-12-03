INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S ORGANIZATION

LOCATION FOR IWO MEETING

Community Room, Eden Village

200 S. Station Rd, Glen Carbon, IL. 62034

Look for the Blue Sign Out Front of the

“Information and Administrative Office”

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2019 AT 6:30 PM (Please note time change)

FESTIVALS AND HOLIDAY CUSTOMS AROUND THE WORLD

A PANEL DISCUSSION ON CUSTOMS AND TRADITIONS

Eyitayo Akomolafe, Nigeria;

Rodaina Mousa, Egypt; Le Phuong Tu, Vietnam.

ANNUAL IWO SILENT AUCTION

Please bring some great items to donate for the IWO Silent Auction.

Everyone is invited to bring several special “white elephants”, re-gifted items, and those special “treasures” you have around the house you no longer wish to keep. What a great way to get a head start on your holiday shopping!

This is our only fundraiser of the year. These funds help cover the cost of postage and printed copies needed for IWO mailings.

REFRESHMENTS

Each person is asked to bring a holiday snack to share.

For Additional Information: Esther 406-0259, Barbara 830-5804, Joyce 791-3341.