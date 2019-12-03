Festivals and Holiday Customs Around the World
Eden Village Community Room 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S ORGANIZATION
LOCATION FOR IWO MEETING
Community Room, Eden Village
200 S. Station Rd, Glen Carbon, IL. 62034
Look for the Blue Sign Out Front of the
“Information and Administrative Office”
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2019 AT 6:30 PM (Please note time change)
FESTIVALS AND HOLIDAY CUSTOMS AROUND THE WORLD
A PANEL DISCUSSION ON CUSTOMS AND TRADITIONS
Eyitayo Akomolafe, Nigeria;
Rodaina Mousa, Egypt; Le Phuong Tu, Vietnam.
ANNUAL IWO SILENT AUCTION
Please bring some great items to donate for the IWO Silent Auction.
Everyone is invited to bring several special “white elephants”, re-gifted items, and those special “treasures” you have around the house you no longer wish to keep. What a great way to get a head start on your holiday shopping!
This is our only fundraiser of the year. These funds help cover the cost of postage and printed copies needed for IWO mailings.
REFRESHMENTS
Each person is asked to bring a holiday snack to share.
For Additional Information: Esther 406-0259, Barbara 830-5804, Joyce 791-3341.