Fifth annual United Way Power of the Purse tickets available now

EAST ALTON, Ill. (April 11, 2019) — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis will host its fifth annual Power of the Purse fundraiser on Thursday, April 25 to benefit local people in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties.

The event, designed to be a fun ladies’ night out, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Community College – N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity to bid on several designer handbags, jewelry, scarves and other accessories through silent and live auctions. Individual tickets are $30 and several table sponsorships are still available. To purchase a ticket or learn more about sponsoring the event, visit www.helpingpeople.org/purse or call (618) 258-9800.

“We are thrilled to host another United Way Power of the Purse this year as a celebration of women coming together to give back,” said Lisa Hayes, Power of the Purse event committee chair and employee development and training specialist with The Boeing Company. “We’ve seen great success the last four years and we’re excited to continue that again. There are some fabulous options available this year with handbags, purses and jewelry that will fit anyone’s style.”

Items to be auctioned include high-end designer brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney & Bourke and more. Several of the handbags featured will also contain items like tickets to local sporting events, jewelry and gift cards. Guests can also participate in two raffles to win a designer handbag.

Sponsors of Power of the Purse include 1st MidAmerica Credit Union; Bella Milano; Carrollton Bank; Goldenberg, Heller & Antognoli; Gori Julian; Heyl Royster; Joiner Law Firm; Mathis, Marifian & Richter, LTD; Phillips 66; TheBANK of Edwardsville; and Riverbender.com.

For more information on Power of the Purse or United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division, visit www.helpingpeople.org/purse or contact United Way at (618) 258-9800.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.