Finding Balance through Resonance at JAC

× Expand Amy Camdie Amy Camdie

Explore and deepen your connection with art, music, environment and self in a two-hour experience. In this time of COVID-19, many are experiencing feelings of stress, anxiety, and fear as a result of being isolated from friends, family, and social gatherings.

Using different modalities, Godfrey native and professional harpist Amy (Condray) Camie will help you discover new ways to perceive and create harmony within and around you.

“Finding Balance through Resonance” begins 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. A very limited number of tickets is available to provide plenty of room for safe social distancing; masks are required.

Camie is a classically trained spiritual harpist. She has more than 30 years’ experience with therapeutic music, meditation and vibrational resonance. Her inspired music relaxes the body, calms the mind and gently touches the soul.

“We often get caught up in what’s happening around us and find ourselves in a state of stress and anxiety,” said Camie. “During this event, we’ll slow down, tune in to ourselves in several different ways, and discover how to apply a new understanding of resonance to create more peace, balance, and harmony in our daily lives.”

She said participants will leave empowered with an expanded perception of self-care and simple ideas they can use to support themselves and those around them, especially during this time of COVID-19.

Camie’s solo harp CDs have been used in several pilot research studies indicating how they increase neurological functioning, support the immune system and reduce pain, distress and anxiety levels. Her CDs are used in hospitals, cancer centers, hospices, and nursing homes as well as for general relaxation and stress reduction.

A sample of her music can be heard and downloaded at Bandcamp, https://amycamie.bandcamp.com.

Arrive early and view the free exhibit BALANCED in the main gallery. The exhibit is a visual expression of the concept of “balance,” created by four area artists. Gallery is open Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

Tickets for the performance are $20. They can be purchased at the door or follow the link at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is first come, first seated. Doors open 30 minutes in advance; water and tea are available.

About the Jacoby Arts Center

The mission of the Jacoby Arts Center is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs and community outreach initiatives. Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Jacoby Arts Center is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002 / 618-462-5222 / info@jacobyartscenter.com