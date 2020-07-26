× Expand jacoby arts center Finding Balance Through Resonance: Discovering new ways to perceive and create harmony within and around us.

In this time of COVID-19 many are experiencing feelings of stress, anxiety, and fear as a result of being isolated from friends, family, and social gatherings. Are you feeling out-of-balance? Are you ready for a change? To help empower our community with new ways to create more harmony within and around us, Jacoby Arts Center welcomes Godfrey native and professional harpist, Amy (Conrady) Camie. Join us as Amy shares 30+ years of experience with therapeutic music, meditation, and vibrational resonance in this empowering 2 hour event, "Finding Balance Through Resonance." Come discover how to create a sense of balance, peace, and harmony within our thoughts and feelings as we compassionately embrace the fullness of who we are. Through this expanded perception, it becomes easier to make conscious choices that support our sense of well-being that naturally transforms feelings of stress, anxiety, and fear into feelings of joy, peace, and love.