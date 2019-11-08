Fireplace Fridays at Grafton Winery the Vineyards

Friday, Nov. 8, 6 pm to 9 pm

Grafton Winery the Vineyards

21028 Eckert Orchard Rd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3004

We warmly welcome you to join us for Fireplace Fridays.

You like food...We like food. We want this celebration to truly be a community event where everyone brings something to the table...literally.

We will stay open until 9 p.m. to enjoy food, friendship and the fireplace at Grafton Winery the Vineyards.