Fireworks on the Mississippi Spectacular: NEW LOCATION DUE TO FLOODING!

Fireworks on the Mississippi

NOTE: NEW LOCATION due to flooding!

5-10 p.m.

The Fireworks on July 3 will go off as planned at 9:30 PM, but will be moved to the old Great Central lot. As a result, there will be restricted parking in the Argosy lot on Henry Street.

Event includes live entertainment, food vendors and family entertainment.

Free admission. A VIP experience is available for $25 per person.

Before the fireworks begin, enjoy live entertainment from Dave and Greg from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Details, call 800-258-6645