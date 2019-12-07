First-Ever Log Splitting Contest and Holiday Build Battle Add a New Chapter to Hillsboro’s Storybook Christmas

× Expand Atlas 46 Holiday Build Battle

The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, and historic downtown Hillsboro is gearing up for “A Storybook Christmas,” sponsored by Imagine Hillsboro. This one-of-a-kind holiday celebration combines timeless traditions with the newest trends to create a unique experience that is guaranteed to be fun for the whole family, and this year’s event will include a couple of new elements that will deliver a series of happy endings.

Now in its fifth year, the all-day event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, with festivities kicking off at 10 a.m., as downtown Hillsboro will come to life with carolers strolling down Main Street. New to the celebration this year, local manufacturer Atlas 46 is teaming up with Imagine Hillsboro, the City of Hillsboro and Hardcore Hammers to spread extra holiday cheer by hosting the first-ever Log Splitting Contest and Holiday Build Battle.

Participants in the Log Splitting Contest will put their wood chopping skills to the test to determine who will be named the ultimate “Hardcore Splitter.” During the preliminary rounds, competitors will be given a Hardcore Hammers axe to use – a choice of a 4lb Ranger Axe or a 3lb Raptor Axe – to split various sized logs into 6" pieces, then stack them faster than the competition to be on their way to claiming the $1,000 grand prize. The fastest participant in each preliminary round to split and stack 20 logs will advance to the finals, where they will be required to chop and stack an 18” log. In the holiday spirit of giving, the chopped firewood will be donated to local organizations in need through a collaboration with Lifeline Community Church and the City of Hillsboro. A special thanks also goes out to Bob Buda and the church for their time and effort in donating the trees and cutting them for the contest.

All participants must be 18 years or older and pay a $25 entry fee to be eligible to compete. Safety gear including glasses, steel toed boots or safety toe covers will be required. Area residents are invited to come out and cheer on their favorite team during the log splitting event, which will take place at 10 a.m. outside of the Bank of Hillsboro. Free axe sharpening will be offered at the event, and other Hardcore Hammer items will also be available for purchase. Pre-registration is required to participate in the Log Splitting Contest, and the deadline to register is Dec. 1st. Participants can sign up in person at the Atlas 46 facility in Hillsboro, online at www.hardcoresplitter.com or on the events page at www.atlas46.com.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as later in the afternoon, pre-selected teams will battle head to head to design and build the best holiday decoration during Atlas 46’s inaugural Holiday Build Battle. To be considered for this battle, interested teams will need to create a short video detailing why they should be given a chance to compete or fill out an application at the Atlas 46 facility in Hillsboro. A panel of judges will select the top three teams to participate in the Dec. 7 competition. Starting at 2 p.m., teams will have three hours to handcraft their holiday decorations using only the materials provided. Wood to be used during the competition will be supplied by England Farms in Fillmore, Ill., who also donated wood for the Monster Building Competition. The winner of this tinsel and tools throwdown will take home the grand prize of $500 and automatically be qualified for the chance to win even more prize money during the season finale of the Build Battles next fall. Details on how to participate can be found at https://www.atlas46.com/holiday-battle.html.