First Heartland Invitational: A Survey of Excellence 2019

The Galleries at Heartland Art Club 101A West Argonne , Missouri 63122

St. Louis will be home to an extraordinary exhibition of representational art from some of the most respected artists in the country. The exhibition highlights outstanding artwork created by artists from the Central US.

Visitors will be treated to an exhibition and events with a carefully curated variety of beautiful, world class visual art. The exhibition is sure to move the most seasoned collector, and connect with people who didn’t even know they were art lovers.

Opening Reception August 23, 2019

6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

​Admission is free

The exhibition will run through the month of September

The exhibition aims to inspire all artists and admirers. Participating artists were invited by a panel of the Club’s board members. Each was selected for their consistent excellence in creating quality representational art. Participating artists live or have spent a significant portion of their lives in the middle of the US.

The event coincides with the first year the club will award juried Signature membership status to qualified applicants. The basis and criteria for Signature Membership is similar to the criteria used to curate the list of invitees.

The Galleries at Heartland Art Club 101A West Argonne , Missouri 63122
