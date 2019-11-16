Fish Festival at Grafton Oyster Bar
Fish Festival at Grafton Oyster Bar
Saturday, Nov. 16, Noon to 9 pm
Sunday, Nov. 17, Noon to 8 pm
Grafton Oyster Bar invites you to take place in the Fish Festival all weekend. Offering 9 different fish specials along with the regual menu.
For more information, call (618) 786-3000.
