Fish Festival at Grafton Oyster Bar

Saturday, Nov. 16, Noon to 9 pm

Sunday, Nov. 17, Noon to 8 pm

Grafton Oyster Bar

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3000

Grafton Oyster Bar invites you to take place in the Fish Festival all weekend. Offering 9 different fish specials along with the regual menu.

For more information, call (618) 786-3000.