Fish Festival at Grafton Oyster Bar

Grafton Oyster Bar 215 West Water Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Saturday, Nov. 16, Noon to 9 pm

Sunday, Nov. 17, Noon to 8 pm

Grafton Oyster Bar invites you to take place in the Fish Festival all weekend. Offering 9 different fish specials along with the regual menu. 

Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation
