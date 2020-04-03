Lenten Fish Fry at Evangelical - youth mission trip fundraiser

February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3. We can’t wait to see you there! We will once again offer our delicious menu including:

$10 – ALL YOU CAN EAT fish (buffalo, whitefish, catfish fritters), sides (baked beans, cole slaw, green beans, potato salad, chips), a drink (lemonade, tea, coffee, water), and a dessert (homemade and store-bought goodies)

$7 – fish sandwich, one side, drink, one dessert

$5 – hot dogs, one side, drink, one dessert