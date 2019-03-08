FISH FRY at Evangelical UCC

Lenten Fish Fry (Six Fridays: March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12)

4:00 - 7:00 PM (or until we run out!)

Evangelical United Church of Christ - Heggemeier Hall

1212 W Homer M Adams Pkwy

Godfrey IL 62035

We will be serving our delicious fish (white/pollock, buffalo, catfish fritters), sides (potato salad, cole slaw, green beans, baked beans, potato chips), drinks (tea, lemonade, water), and desserts for six consecutive Fridays in Lent. All profits go to help our youth attend their summer mission trip to Elkview, West Virginia.

$10 - ALL YOU CAN EAT - fish, sides, drink, one dessert

$7 - fish sandwich, one side, drink, one dessert

$5 - hot dog, one side, drink, one dessert

Come one, come all!