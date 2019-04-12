Fish Fry

Tilapia is on the menu for The Episcopal Parish of Alton's ECM Fish Fry Friday April 12. The event is from 5 to 7 PM at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 10 S. Third Street in downtown Alton.

It is sponsored by the parish's Episcopal Church Men organization.

All proceeds, minus expenses, will benefit the Crisis Food Center in Alton, ECM leaders said.

A full meal for $9 includes fish, two sides, a dessert and beverages. The three sides to choose from are baked beans, cole slaw or potato salad. A fish sandwich, dessert and drink go for $6 and a hot dog, dessert and drink for kids is $3.