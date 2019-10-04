× Expand E. Bonk Fish & Taco Fridays

Fish, Tacos, Wings & More - Every FRIDAY Evening from October 4th through November 15th - Polish Hall, lower level, 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, IL 62060. Serving from 5 PM to 8 PM. Fried Cod Sandwich $4, Taco $2. Chicken Wings or Strips, Shrimp, Onion Rings, Fries, Slaw, and Drinks are also available. Eat-in or Carry-out. Follow all our Events on Facebook.com/Polish.Hall.Madison