Flight from Fairyland Tower

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Flight from Fairyland Tower 

An Original Escape Room Adventure for Grades 7-12. 

Wednesday, February 20th  —   6-7:30 PM. 

2001 Delmar Ave  

Can you work as a team to follow the clues, solve the puzzles, and escape from Fairyland Tower before time runs out? 

For more information, call 452-6238 ext 755. 

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
