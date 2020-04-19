Flip the Frog Charity Fundraiser

× Expand Flip the Frog Flip the Frog

The fun loving Rock and Roll crowd pleasing cover band from Jerseyville, IL will be rocking out at 3rd Chute Bar and Grill in an event you don’t want to miss! This charity fundraising event is in support of Alton Pride, a non-profit organization, that is looking to host the first ever Pride Fall Festival in Alton as well as open a youth crisis center. The event is free with a suggested donation of $5.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction items from local retailers.

Full menu of food and drinks will be available. Weather permitting the event will take place on the patio.

Come out ready to dance, rock, and have a great time!