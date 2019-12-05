Food For Christmas with Bryan White & Donnie Lee Clark & Friends
Best Western Premier Alton-St.Louis Area Hotel 3559 College Avenue , Alton, Illinois 62002
.
Help brighten this holiday season for local familes in the Riverbend area. Bring in a canned food item and listen to seasonal holiday favorites and more from talented artists. Donation items will be taken to Riverbend Family Ministries. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.itickets.com/events/439156.
Help brighten this holiday season for local familes in the Riverbend area. Bring in a canned food item and listen to seasonal holiday favorites and more from talented artists. Donation items will be taken to Riverbend Family Ministries. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.itickets.com/events/439156.