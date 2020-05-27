Food Drive - Crisis Food Center

Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold a food drive on Wednesday, May 27th from 11 am - 1 pm to benefit Crisis Food Center. "We know there a lot of folks in need right now," stated Stacey Noble Loveland, Church Council President, "and this is our way of doing what we can to help." Donations will be accepted from 11 am -1 pm on May 27th. Donors should not get out of their cars. "All of our volunteers will be masked and gloved and will unload the donations," said Noble Loveland. "We want to make this as easy for everyone as possible." All non-perishable food donations are welcome and they are particularly in need of diapers, cleaning supplies, and hygiene products. Monetary donations also accepted. Please make check payable to Resurrection Lutheran Church and write Crisis Food Center in the memo line.

Resurrection Lutheran Church is located at 1211 Homer Adams Parkway, Godfrey.

www.resurrectiongodfrey.org