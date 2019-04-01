Foolproof

Sheldon Concert Hall 3648 Washington Blvd., St Louis, Missouri 63108

Who knew? Our concert falls on April Fools’ Day. We never want to pass up an opportunity to have fun, so… stand back…we’ll try not to get too rowdy.

Haydn- String Quartet #2, Op.33 “The Joke”

Heidrich- Happy Birthday Variations

Dudley Moore- (Beethoven parody) “And the same to you”

Mozart- A Musical Joke, K. 522

Stravinsky- “Circus Polka: For a Young Elephant”

