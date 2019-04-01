× Expand c c

Who knew? Our concert falls on April Fools’ Day. We never want to pass up an opportunity to have fun, so… stand back…we’ll try not to get too rowdy.

Haydn- String Quartet #2, Op.33 “The Joke”

Heidrich- Happy Birthday Variations

Dudley Moore- (Beethoven parody) “And the same to you”

Mozart- A Musical Joke, K. 522

Stravinsky- “Circus Polka: For a Young Elephant”