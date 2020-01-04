Foresight to Success

× Expand Pixabay Crystal ball surrounded by amethysts

Get clarity and inspiration to achieve your dreams in 2020 with this interactive and introspective workshop. Whatever your definition of success, looking ahead – and looking within – can help you reach your goal.

In this workshop, we’ll use:

• meditation

• chakra work

• writing exercises

• yoga

• and brainstorming

and create a vision board, to sharpen your vision of what you desire most, bring clarity to your dreams and begin to make them real. Send yourself a postcard to receive in June to check in with yourself.

Supplies will be provided. Feel free to bring your personal journal for the writing exercises or any meaningful images you’d like to include when you create your vision board. No yoga experience necessary.

Pre-registration required. Theyogaconnection.me/vision2020 for more info and sign up.