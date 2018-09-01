Foxes Grove 1st Annual Car Show

Classic Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles & Rat Rods are all welcome.

FREE admission and registration.

Hibbard Lodge 249 from Brighton, IL will be selling; soda, water, Hamburgers, Cheeseburgers, Hot Dogs and Brats.

There will be:

*50/50 Drawing

*Music

*Trophies

*Vendors

*Raffles

*Food

For more information contact : Leasha Cox-Executive Director at 1-618-259-0851 email: lcox@fgslf.com