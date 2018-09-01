Foxes Grove 1st Annual Car Show
Gordon Moore Park 4550 College Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002
Classic Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles & Rat Rods are all welcome.
FREE admission and registration.
Hibbard Lodge 249 from Brighton, IL will be selling; soda, water, Hamburgers, Cheeseburgers, Hot Dogs and Brats.
There will be:
*50/50 Drawing
*Music
*Trophies
*Vendors
*Raffles
*Food
For more information contact : Leasha Cox-Executive Director at 1-618-259-0851 email: lcox@fgslf.com
