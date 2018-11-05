Fred Gray Bus Ride to Justice

Fred David Gray is a nationally recognized civil rights attorney. After earning his law degree in 1954, the young attorney was thrust into the national spotlight in 1955 when he represented Rosa Parks after her arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus.

The incident sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, and Mr. Gray went on to serve as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s first civil rights attorney. With a legal career that has spanned more than half a century, Mr. Gray has won multiple landmark civil rights cases including Browder v. Gayle, which integrated the buses in the city of Montgomery, 1956, and William v. Wallace, which resulted in the court’s ordering the State of Alabama to protect marchers as they walked from Selma to Montgomery to present grievances as a result of being unable to vote, 1965.