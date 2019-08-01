Free Carnival to Celebrate 30th Anniversary for Rosewood of Alton
Rosewood Care Center of Alton 3490 Humbert Rd, Alton, Illinois 62002
Everyone of all ages in the Alton area is invited to participate in the free carnival and enjoy complimentary hot dogs, hamburgers, snow cones, cotton candy, and drinks. Prizes will be given out at each of the game stations and there will be fun for the entire family.

