2019 Free Christmas Day Dinner

While Going without basic necessities like food is a serious issue throughout the year, Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for low-income families, single parents, the homeless and all that are in need. SJMBC invites you to our FREE Christmas celebration dinner.

Who can attend this Free Christmas Dinner?

• If you are going to be alone at Christmas, you are welcome to come.

• If spending Christmas at home may be difficult for some, following a bereavement for example, you are welcome to come.

• If you want to do something different, you are welcome to come.

• If you want the share the true meaning of Christmas with other, you are welcome to come.

• If you are homeless or between homes, you are welcome to come.

• If you are having financial difficulties and can’t afford to prepare a Christmas Dinner, you are welcome to come.

• If none of the above reasons apply to you and your situation, you are welcome to come.

There are no requirements limiting who can eat. The feast includes turkey and ham, potatoes, cornbread dressing, green beans, dinner rolls, and a variety of desserts.

The Free Dinner will be served Wednesday, December 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church located 427 Market Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 for more information, SJMBC phone number is (618) 465-5954.