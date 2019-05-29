Care and Counseling – an interfaith agency providing counseling services to St. Louis area families and individuals – has several events and activities in observance of National Mental Health Month during the month of May 2019.

According to Mental Health America, this year’s 70th Annual May is Mental Health Month theme is Fitness #4Mind4Body.

The touchpoints for this initiative are:

Animal Companionship (including pets and support animals)

Spirituality

Humor

Work-Life Balance

Recreation and Social Connections as ways to boost mental health and general wellness.

Care and Counseling, along with other local and national organizations and affiliates, will be focusing on what we as individuals can do to be fit for our own futures – no matter where we happen to be on our own personal journeys to health and wellness.

Care and Counseling has planned the following events and activities in order to bring awareness to mental health issues among the residents, organizations and companies within the St. Louis area:

Monday, May 13 thru 19 – National Mental Health Awareness Week

We will be posting information highlighting on this year’s theme, Fitness #4Mind4Body and have experts in the field available for interviews.

Wednesday, May 29 – Free Confidential Mental Health Screenings

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail, Ballwin, Missouri 63021

Care and Counseling is partnering with St. Luke’s Episcopal and will be providing therapists to conduct screenings. Schedule a free confidential mental health screening with one of Care and Counseling’s professionals.

Call (314) 878-4340 or email gfromme@careandcounseling.org to schedule a screening from 9 AM to 4 PM on Wed., May 29.

NOTE: available screening times will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Friday, May 17 – Meet & Greet with Care & Counseling Executive Director, Rev. Amy Bertschausen at “Breakfast with Amy”

Topic: Nurturing Your Child’s Mental Health

Join Care and Counseling’s Executive Director Rev. Amy Bertschausen as she talks about nurturing our kids’ mental health. As parents, we want our kids to be happy. But no matter how hard we try, we can’t guarantee their happiness. What we can do however, is help them build a strong foundation for lifelong mental health. Join Amy to learn more.

Sundays in May – Mental Health Awareness Sundays

A Mental Health Wellness Sunday is a way for your place of worship or faith community to begin or continue to provide education and support to your members around mental health issues and challenges, and to raise awareness that Care and Counseling is part of your community’s mental health network. Contact Care and Counseling at (314) 878-4340 to set up a Mental Health Awareness Sunday. Our Executive Director or a licensed therapist can speak to your Adult Ed, Spiritual Formation, or Life Groups on timely mental health.

Overall, Care and Counseling’s primary goals are to:

Provide a caring and supportive network of highly trained professionals to children, adults and families in need of quality mental health services on a sliding fee scale.

Provide quality educational opportunities to mental health professionals, religious leaders, congregations and judicatories as well as the general community.

The organization assists clients with psycho-social stressors, women's issues, parenting, relationships, economics, divorce, mediation, grief/loss, aging, anxiety, addictions, depression, conflict, pastoral life, spiritual growth, and ADHD; assist clients with increasing problem-solving skills, building trusting relationships, improving family support systems, easing family transitions, increasing the levels of differentiation, connectedness and autonomy, and minimizing learning disabilities, parental conflict, conflict with peers and school while helping produce fewer psychological symptoms and development delays as well as reducing levels of conflict and producing healthier and productive individuals and families.

Care and Counseling’s Executive Director, the Rev. Amy Bertschausen comments on the increasing need for professional and licensed mental health services in the St. Louis community, particularly for families and individuals in need.

According to Bertschausen, “During 2018, Care and Counseling provided more than 15,000 hours of services to more than 1,300 families in crisis. We were able to underwrite the majority (sometimes the entire) cost of therapy for 215 clients, totaling 2,486 session hours. And each year we give back nearly $1.5 million in charitable services to the greater St. Louis Community.” She continues, “Mental illness costs America about $193.2 billion in lost earnings per year. The lack of treatment due to inability to pay or lack of insurance causes an increase in hospitalization for mood disorders, it increases the amount of chronic medical issues, and it increases the rate of suicide.” Bertschausen adds, “Supporting mental health in our community, particularly for those who would not otherwise have access, is a wise investment in our community.

Our goal in 2019 is to provide therapy for 250 individuals through 3,200 session hours, subsidized through the Client Assistance Fund.”“The May is Mental Health Awareness Month initiative is an important tool to helping our organization bring awareness to those in need of mental health services,” notes Care and Counseling’s Amy Bertschausen.Additional information about the upcoming

May is National Mental Health Month events and activities, as well as the Care and Counseling organization, is available online at https://careandcounseling.org/ or by calling (314) 878-4340.