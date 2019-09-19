Free Educational Solar Power Hour
Six Mile Regional Library District-Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
WANT TO REDUCE YOUR ENERGY COSTS? Come to an educational event on solar, how you can reduce your energy costs, and how residents and businesses can do this by pooling their buying power to secure discounts for purchasing solar. Free Educational Solar Power Hour at Six Mile Regional Library at 2001 Delmar Avenue at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19.
