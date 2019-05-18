EDWARDSVILLE— Madison County is set to hold a free electronic waste recycling event for all residents next month in Collinsville.

Planning and Development is partnering with the City of Collinsville and CJD-Ecycling, an Edwardsville recycling company, to hold the event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 18 at the Collinsville Activity Center, 10 Gateway Drive.

Residents can bring old computers and accessories, cell phones, iPad, DVD players, VCRs, small appliances, washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners and more.

“Pretty much anything with a cord can be dropped off to be recycled,” Andi Yancey, sustainability coordinator with Planning and Development, said. “The event allows people to dispose of recyclable electronics at no cost and keep items out of the landfill.”

All items, including older-model CRT televisions, are free of charge for residents to recycle during the drive.

Items not allowed include light bulbs, paint, hazardous waste, business and contractor waste, batteries, oils, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, oxygen tanks, DVDs, VHSs, CDs, or cassette tapes, transformers or ballasts, and devices containing mercury including smoke detectors.

“If you’re like me you’ve probably got items at home you don’t know what to do with,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said

Prenzler said it’s nice that the county is able to hold its second e-waste event for the year. He said the county holds the events in different locations similar to the one it hosts for the disposal of household hazardous waste.

“We make sure to hold these events throughout the county so that residents have an opportunity to dispose of items closer to where they live,” Prenzler said.

Yancey said the event is open to all county residents, but registration is required for anyone wanting to drop off items. She said those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait-times.

The public can register at https://RecycleResponsibly.as.me/?calendarID=2795062..