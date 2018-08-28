FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify Glen Carbon Enrollment – RSVP required

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets all of the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,316 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

Enrollment is scheduled for Tuesday, August 28 from 10am-12pm at Glen Carbon Village Hall, 151 N. Main Street, Glen Carbon.

Please contact the Center to RSVP: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.