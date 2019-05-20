Free HIV Testing
Madison County Health Department 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River, Illinois 62095
Men who have sex with men are more heavily affected by HIV than any other Group in the U.S. Men can fight HIV by being tested and taking PrEP. Madison County Health Department in Wood River, IL offers free HIV testing and PrEP services. Hiv testing can be done anonymously or confidentially. Know your status. Get tested. Start PrEP.
