Free Polka Dance
Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060
The St Louis Metro Polka Club is having a free dance to celebrate National Polka Month. The featured band is the Polka Connection. The event takes place Sunday January 26, 3:00-6:00 PM There is a brief meeting beginning at 2PM and when its over, the dance may start as early as 2:30. For more information http://www.folkfire.org/polka
Info
Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, dance