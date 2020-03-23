Free Utility Bill Clinic
Roxana Public Library 200 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084
Hannah Finnerty
CUB staffers meeting with consumers at a Utility Bill Clinic
The consumer watchdog group Citizens Utility Board (CUB) and state Representative Monica Bristow will host a clinic to help Roxana residents potentially save hundreds of dollars a year on their utility bills. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their gas, electric and phone bills for free, one-on-one consultations with CUB’s experts.
CUB’s utility bill clinic is:
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020
Roxana Public Library
200 N. Central Avenue, Roxana, IL 62084
Note: Registration is required. To register, please contact CUB at 1-800-669-5556 ext. 111 or email events@citizensutilityboard.org using the subject line, "Roxana 3/23.”
CUB will give consumers information on:
• How to spot unnecessary charges on natural gas, electric and phone bills.
• Energy efficiency programs and rebates that can help people cut their utility bills.
• Programs like Peak Time Rewards and Power Smart Pricing that can save consumers money.
• How to avoid scams from alternative electric suppliers.