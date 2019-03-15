Friday Night Fish & Tacos

Fish Fry & Tacos - Every Friday Evening in March - Polish Hall, lower level, 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, IL 62060. Serving from 5 PM to 8 PM. Cod Sandwich $4, Taco $2. Shrimp, chicken strips, onion rings, fries, coleslaw, and drinks are also available. Eat-in or Carry-out. Follow us on Facebook.com/Polish.Hall.Madison