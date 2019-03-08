Friday Night At The Museum

Mila Martin is a St. Louis citizen, artist, and aficionado of creativity. She brings her experiences with the Repertory and Opera Theater here this Friday Night.

From a very young age Mila loved to draw. She applied her degree in Anthropology and a serious minor in art to her work covering all aspects of theater including costumes and props. Mila's other loves are colored pencil, paintings, pastels & acrylic, and thread art.

Mila also loves engaging her students and friends (everyone) in creating Soul Collages: a method of self-discovery through the creation and intuitive analysis of a deck of collaged cards. “I never know what the end product will be."

This process was developed by Seena B. Frost, M.A., M. Div., and further developed in her private practice of psychotherapy. Frost's book about the method is: SoulCollage®: An Intuitive Collage Process for Individuals and Groups. This will be an interactive event as we try Soul Collages. Supplies will be available this evening including 5”x 8” cards. However, if you have images that you would like to use, feel free to bring them along as well as scissors and glue, if you have them.

Refreshments will be provided! Questions? Call 462-2763!