Friday Night At The Museum
Alton Museum of History & Art Alton, Illinois
Friday, April 12: Friday Night At The Museum at the Alton Museum of History & Art, 2809 College Ave., Alton, 6:30p.m. Our presenters will be, Christine Favilla of the Sierra Club and Sigurd Utgaard, AMS Science Teacher. They will speak to the Community Gardens and the Teaching Garden which are in Alton. Refreshments. Questions? Call 462-2763.
Info
