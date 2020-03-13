FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM this week MARCH 13, 2020 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Please join us at the Alton Museum of History & Art in Loomis Hall on the SIU-Alton campus!

Always a pleasure to share the latest work by one of our favorite authors. Tom Emery offers more astounding information on the topic: The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).

Mr. Emery presents an overview of the CCC, one of the hallmark New Deal programs of the Great Depression. Considered one of the most successful government programs in American history, the CCC put millions of young men to work in parks, forestry, and soil conservation. Topics covered will include the importance of the CCC to Illinois and the nation; the impact of the CCC in Illinois and the Riverbend area, including state parks like Pere Marquette; the work done by the CCC, both statewide and nationally; everyday life of the workers; the importance of CCC men in World War II and beyond; and the lasting legacy of the CCC.

The presentation is based on Mr. Emery's photo history of the CCC, "Soldiers with Picks and Shovels" (released as a second edition in December 2019).

And of course, generous refreshments will be offered afterwards. Have a wonderful week between now and then! Questions? Call 462-2763!