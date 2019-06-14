Friday, June 14: Friday Night At The Museum at the Alton Museum of History & Art, 2809 College Ave., Alton, 6:30p.m. Dr. Norman Showers will present on the Alcan Highway (aka the Alaska Highway). Recapping from the start in 1942 until the 50th Anniversary, Dr. Showers will then give new updated information on the Gold Rush train, the White Pass and Yukon Railway. Join us! Refreshments! Questions? Call 462-2763.