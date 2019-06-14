Friday Night At The Museum

to Google Calendar - Friday Night At The Museum - 2019-06-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Night At The Museum - 2019-06-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Night At The Museum - 2019-06-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Friday Night At The Museum - 2019-06-14 18:30:00

Alton Museum of History & Art Alton, Illinois

Friday, June 14: Friday Night At The Museum at the Alton Museum of History & Art, 2809 College Ave., Alton, 6:30p.m. Dr. Norman Showers will present on the Alcan Highway (aka the Alaska Highway). Recapping from the start in 1942 until the 50th Anniversary, Dr. Showers will then give new updated information on the Gold Rush train, the White Pass and Yukon Railway. Join us! Refreshments! Questions? Call 462-2763.

Info

Alton Museum of History & Art Alton, Illinois View Map
Community Outreach, History, Progam
618-462-2763
to Google Calendar - Friday Night At The Museum - 2019-06-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Night At The Museum - 2019-06-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Night At The Museum - 2019-06-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Friday Night At The Museum - 2019-06-14 18:30:00