Friday, September 13: Friday Night At The Museum at the Alton Museum of History & Art, 2809 College Ave., Alton, 6:30p.m. Our presenter will be Janet (Baxter) Hansen and she will take us on a journey through the history of the Baxter Distributing Company. Join the fun! Donations always appreciated! Refreshments included! 462-2763.