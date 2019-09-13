Friday Night At The Museum

Alton Museum of History & Art

Friday, September 13: Friday Night At The Museum at the Alton Museum of History & Art, 2809 College Ave., Alton, 6:30p.m. Our presenter will be Janet (Baxter) Hansen and she will take us on a journey through the history of the Baxter Distributing Company. Join the fun! Donations always appreciated! Refreshments included! 462-2763.

Alton Museum of History & Art
462-2763
