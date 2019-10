Friday, October 11: Friday Night At The Museum at the Alton Museum of History & Art, 2809 College Ave., Alton, 6:30p.m. 462-2763

Mikkel Snyder & Meredith Gernigin will present ZINE CLUB @THE MUSEUM.

Interactive event; supplies provided so come make a Zine! Join the fun! Refreshments! Donations appreciated!