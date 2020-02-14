Friday Night At The Museum

Alton Museum of History & Art Alton, Illinois

Friday, February 14: Friday Night At The Museum at the Alton Museum of History & Art, 2809 College Ave., Alton, 6:30p.m. 462-2763. Dr. Norman Showers will share about the AK & CA Gold Rushes, how it connects to WWII, and about the Black Pioneers involved in the building of the Alcan Highway. Come and learn! Refreshments! Monetary donations always appreciated!

Info

Alton Museum of History & Art Alton, Illinois View Map
Education, History
618-462-2763
