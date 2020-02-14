Friday, February 14: Friday Night At The Museum at the Alton Museum of History & Art, 2809 College Ave., Alton, 6:30p.m. 462-2763. Dr. Norman Showers will share about the AK & CA Gold Rushes, how it connects to WWII, and about the Black Pioneers involved in the building of the Alcan Highway. Come and learn! Refreshments! Monetary donations always appreciated!