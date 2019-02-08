Alton African American Oral History Project

The Alton African American Oral History Project, an LCTV Production, was written and produced by Adele Carpenter in 2000 to 2001.

We will show the Alton African American Oral History Project Montage. This first of 8 discs serves as a brief (33 minute) introduction to the project. "This video is a celebration of the lives of some of Alton's heroes, African American leaders of the 20th Century, who tell us their stories and give honor to the generations who came before them." Several of the people interviewed were members of the Alton Museum of History and Art Committee on Black Pioneers.

There will be a handout given with all the information concerning the project and how to watch all of the videos. There will be an introduction and a discussion time as well as the showing of the montage.

Please come and join us as we celebrate Black History Month on this Friday Night at the Museum! Alton Museum of History & Art Inc, 2809 College Avenue, Alton, IL